Indian parliament split due to electoral modification

(MENAFN) The Indian has introduced a proposal to amend the constitution, aiming to hold and state simultaneously every five years, a key part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative. The proposal, presented in parliament on Tuesday, includes amendments to three constitutional provisions and marks the first step in this vision.



However, the opposition, led by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, strongly opposes the bill, arguing that the government lacks the necessary two-thirds majority for such a change. Despite this, parliamentary rules suggest a special majority may not be required for introducing constitutional amendment bills.



Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the amendments in the Lok Sabha, which were passed with 269 votes in favor and 198 against. The proposals were recommended by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, which concluded that frequent elections are burdensome on the economy and society. The committee’s report, submitted to Acting President Droupadi Murmu in March, highlights the inconvenience of holding separate elections in 28 states and 8 union territories, with the last general election stretching over six weeks.



Opposition parties argue that the move undermines federalism and consolidates power, with some accusing the BJP of using the proposal to benefit politically. They also warned that it could lead to a shift toward a presidential system. In response, Law Minister Meghwal defended the bills as a way to streamline governance and reduce election-related costs. Home Minister Amit Shah also supported the legislation, saying it would be examined by a joint parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.

