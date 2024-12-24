Global capitals brace for potential changes in US foreign policy as Donald Trump prepares to take office again

(MENAFN) As Donald prepares to take office again, global capitals are bracing for potential changes in US foreign policy, especially concerning trade and military relations. His first presidency was marked by unpredictability and a focus on economic terms over military strategy, which created unease among US allies. With tariffs and trade wars looming, Trump's second term promises more trade-focused policies, including tariffs on China and North America.



In the Indo-Pacific region, India’s relationship with the US is expected to remain strong, thanks to Prime Modi’s rapport with Trump and India’s strategic importance as a counterbalance to China. However, US-Russia relations could face challenges, particularly with Trump needing to engage Moscow for issues like the Ukraine conflict, while balancing Russia’s growing ties with China.



India and Russia share a preference for a multipolar global order, but maintaining this partnership amid shifting global dynamics will be difficult. The US, under Trump, is likely to assess countries based on trade relations and proximity to China. This could lead to strains in the India-Russia relationship, particularly given the ongoing complexities within US domestic politics. Trump’s influence on global diplomacy could be limited by political opposition at home, which may complicate efforts to adjust policies like sanctions on Russia.



Trump’s second term will be shaped by these competing narratives, with India’s role in the global balance of power likely influencing US-India ties, while tensions with Russia could escalate.

