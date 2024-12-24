(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Slovak Prime Robert Fico’s unexpected trip to Moscow on Sunday, accusing him of engaging in “murky schemes” with Russia. Zelensky claimed that Fico’s visit, which he suggested was tied to Russia offering discounted gas supplies, could cost Slovakia its “sovereignty.” He urged Slovakia’s law enforcement and intelligence services to investigate the situation, calling the engagement with Moscow a significant security concern for Europe.



While neither Moscow nor Bratislava has confirmed any gas discounts related to the visit, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Tomas Taraba stated that Fico’s trip was aimed at securing gas supplies at “normal prices.” Fico criticized opposition politicians who had denounced the visit, suggesting that their call for alternative gas sources was merely offering overpriced repackaged Russian gas.



Zelensky further accused the Slovak government of aiding Moscow by not seeking alternatives to Russian gas and potentially blocking American and European energy resources from entering Europe. He also admitted that Kiev had offered Fico a $500 million deal to reduce Slovakia’s dependence on Russian gas, which Fico rejected. The Slovak leader had previously claimed that Zelensky attempted to bribe him in exchange for support for Ukraine’s NATO membership.



The visit occurred against the backdrop of an expiring gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Slovakia, raising concerns about Slovakia’s energy security. Fico has been a vocal critic of Ukraine’s policies, halted military aid to Kiev, and called for the lifting of EU sanctions on Russia.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027154