(MENAFN) A Slovak ruling party lawmaker, Richard Gluck, has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for the EU to investigate Slovak Prime Robert Fico. Gluck called the request absurd, arguing that Ukraine is the one violating its agreement with the EU by blocking energy deliveries, not Slovakia. Fico had visited Moscow over the weekend to discuss continuing purchases of Russian oil, gas, and nuclear fuel, which Zelensky condemned on social media, claiming it posed a security threat to the EU.



Gluck defended Fico’s decision, stating it was a smart move for a sovereign country to protect its energy needs at a reasonable cost. He dismissed Zelensky’s criticism, asserting that Fico had not committed any crimes and acted in Slovakia's national interest. Gluck also pointed out that it was Ukraine, not Slovakia, that had violated its commitments to the EU by blocking gas deliveries to EU members, suggesting the EU should investigate this issue instead.



Fico’s trip to Moscow came after Ukraine refused to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia, potentially affecting Slovakia’s energy supply. Additionally, Fico accused Zelensky of attempting to bribe him with €500 million to support Ukraine’s NATO bid, which he vowed to veto, citing the risk of provoking war with Russia.

