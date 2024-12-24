Trump reveals his nominees for four senior positions at Pentagon

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has revealed his nominees for four senior positions at the Pentagon, including Elbridge Colby, a vocal critic of US military aid to Ukraine. Announced via Truth Social, the picks include Stephen Feinberg for deputy secretary of defense, Colby for undersecretary for policy, Michael Duffey for undersecretary for acquisitions, and Emil Michael for undersecretary for research and engineering.



Colby, who served in a senior role during Trump’s first term and contributed to the 2018 US National Defense Strategy, is known for his anti-interventionist views. He has opposed the 2003 Iraq invasion and other overseas deployments, arguing that US involvement in the Ukraine conflict is unwise and could lead to a global war. Colby has also criticized the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and has warned against excessive military support for Ukraine.



Feinberg, a hedge fund manager and Trump donor, and Michael, a former Uber executive, complete the nominations. Duffey, who previously suspended military aid to Ukraine during Trump’s first term, is also part of the team.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027133