Musk makes surprising AI forecast

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has made a bold prediction that artificial intelligence could surpass the intelligence of any single human by the end of 2025. This statement came shortly after his AI company, xAI, launched its first image generation model, Aurora, which creates photorealistic visuals with minimal restrictions. Aurora, an updated version of xAI’s October model, can generate images based on nearly any prompt, including depictions of famous personalities and copyrighted characters.



Musk also predicted that AI could surpass the intelligence of all humans combined by 2030, with a probability of nearly 100%. Earlier this year, xAI unveiled Colossus, the world's most powerful AI training system, using 100,000 liquid-cooled H100 GPUs from Nvidia, placing xAI ahead of competitors like OpenAI.



However, this rapid development of AI has raised concerns among scientists and public figures. Yoshua Bengio, a renowned computer scientist, warned that AI could soon match most human cognitive abilities, leading to potential risks such as machines turning against humanity. He also highlighted concerns over the concentration of power as only a few organizations and governments can afford to develop such advanced AI, threatening geopolitical stability.



Pope Francis also addressed the risks of over-reliance on AI, urging humanity to resist depending on algorithms that can only evaluate numerical data, instead emphasizing the importance of human wisdom in decision-making.

