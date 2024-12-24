(MENAFN) Since the onset of Israel's devastating war on Gaza over 14 months ago, Prime has consistently stalled negotiations for a prisoner exchange with Hamas, creating false hopes of imminent progress only to backtrack each time. This ongoing procrastination is taking a heavy toll on Palestinians, resulting in increasing casualties and destruction, particularly of vital infrastructure and hospitals. Initially, Israeli officials claimed the deal was close, but recent setbacks have eroded Palestinian trust in these promises. Netanyahu's most recent statement in the Knesset indicated "progress," though he refrained from giving a specific timeline, leaving the door open for further delays and more Palestinian deaths.



These conflicting messages from Netanyahu also contradict his previous statements, such as his insistence in an interview that the war will continue until Hamas is fully defeated, with no room for a ceasefire or resolution. Despite mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., the prisoner exchange deal remains elusive due to Israel's refusal to halt its aggression in Gaza and Hamas's rejection of terms that involve partial concessions. Israeli media reports suggest that the deal could still take place this month or may be delayed until January 20, with key disputes centered around the number of detainees, particularly those thought to be alive. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has advocated for a gradual exchange, with the first phase potentially involving elderly, sick, and female prisoners. However, disagreements persist, particularly over the fate of high-sentence prisoners, with Israel insisting on relocating some to third countries instead of releasing them directly. Hamas continues to demand the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, with a focus on those serving long sentences, while Israel remains firm on its conditions.

MENAFN24122024000045015687ID1109027009