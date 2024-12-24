Truckloads Of Cheer: Truck Master Warranty Donates Toy Trucks To Children's Hospitals For The Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "A toy truck is a timeless gift," said Rob Fox, Truck Master Warranty CEO. "I got one as a child, my kids got them, and even my grandkids. It's a classic holiday gift that has never ceased to bring a to kids' faces."

Truck Master Warranty aims to not only serve its customers but also contribute to the communities where its employees live and work. As the company's growth has expanded its employee base nationwide, Truck Master Warranty has more opportunities to give back to local communities, proudly sharing its success by supporting local hospitals and other institutions spreading goodwill.

Representatives from Truck Master Warranty personally delivered the toy trucks to both hospitals and spent time interacting with the children as they enjoyed their presents. The donations reflect a heartfelt commitment to giving back to the community and spreading joy to families during the holiday season.

"We certainly appreciate this large gift of toy trucks from Truck Master Warranty and delivered just in time for Santa's visit with our patients," said Vicki Parisi, director of Volunteer Services for Akron Children's. "The community support for our patients and the doctors, nurses and other providers who care for them is something we never take for granted and it becomes even more special and magical during the holiday season."

Truck Master Warranty invites other businesses and individuals to join in spreading holiday cheer by supporting local charities and hospitals.





About Truck Master Warranty:

Since 2013, Truck Master Warranty has served the needs of the pre-owned Medium Duty (classes 3 through 6) and Heavy Duty (classes 7 and 8) Truck markets by

offering the most comprehensive, industry leading, and feature rich service contracts. Truck Master Warranty is the exclusive provider of the Heavy Truck industry's only "Certified Pre-Owned" 90 Day limited warranty called CPO90. Truck Master Warranty combines technologically advanced dealer tools and resources to better serve a truck dealership's most valuable asset – their customers.

