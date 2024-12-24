Transmedics To Participate In The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANDOVER, Mass.

, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX ), a medical company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 5:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 2:15 p.m. PST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at . The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

