Northern Tool + Equipment Revs It Up With Legendary Monster Jam® Truck At Milwaukee Store

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away a free Monster Jam event certificate (while supplies last) at their 610 S. 108th Street location to customers who purchase $50 or more of Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products.

"At Northern Tool, we're all about power, performance and quality, and a Monster Jam® truck delivers all three," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "We're thrilled to welcome Milwaukee customers, families and fans to experience a real Monster Jam truck up close."

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center.

