Palestinian Youth Killed By Israeli Occupation In W. Bank Raid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces raided Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West on Tuesday, leading to an 18 year-old Palestinian shot dead by gunfire.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the Israeli occupation forces obstructed paramedics from reaching the victim by opening fire on them.

The raid involved Israeli occupation forces storming into the camp, deploying snippers on rooftops and demolishing the camp's infrastructure.

Local sources confirmed that the assault caused power outages at the camp, while drones hovered over the area. (end)

nq











MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109026600