Houses Damaged In Khmelnytsky Region As Result Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytsky region, a house, a car, and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin.

“In the morning, during the“Air Alert” signal, our air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy UAVs of the“Shahed” type. As a result of the attack, windows were smashed, roofs in private houses, a garage, a car and a utility room were damaged,” Tyurin wrote.

According to him, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

The air raid lasted in the region from 5:54 to 7:06. Local media reported the sounds of explosions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians have been attacking Ukraine with attack drone since the evening of December 23, and air alert has been declared in a number of regions.

Photo for illustration purposes