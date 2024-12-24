QFC Wins Two Awards At 2024 Global Economic Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has received the Outstanding CEO in Driving National Economic Growth and Best FDI Strategy and Development Initiatives awards at the Global Economic Awards 2024.

The Global Economic Awards recognise organisations that have made notable contributions to fostering a positive work culture and driving economic progress in their regions.

These awards highlight QFC's ongoing efforts to support Qatar's economic diversification and sustainable growth.

QFC witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, with over 760 firms registering before the year-end, an increase of more than 130 per cent compared to the number of firms that joined in 2023.

The QFC community has expanded to include over 11,750 employees, playing a vital role in enhancing Qatar's economic landscape through skills development and workforce diversification.

Furthermore, QFC launched the Digital Assets Lab, which commenced with 29 participants, offering support for the development, testing, and commercialisation of DLT-based digital solutions and services.

Complementing this initiative, QFC introduced the Digital Assets Regulatory Framework, a comprehensive regime for creating and regulating digital assets, including processes related to tokenisation, legal recognition of property rights in tokens and underlying assets, custody arrangements, and transfers and exchanges.

Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on receiving the awards:“The QFC is dedicated to supporting Qatar's economic development and diversification by providing a world-class legal, regulatory, and commercial environment that fosters business growth. We appreciate this recognition, which reflects the progress we are making towards achieving these goals.”