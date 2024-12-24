Nikhita Gandhi Recalls Her First Meeting With Shreya Ghoshal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi on a popular reality show recalled her first meeting with popular playback sensation Shreya Ghoshal and said that it was during a recording session for filmmaker Rajkummar Rao's film“Sanju”.

Nikhita and Shreya Ghosal had lent their vocals for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju directed Rajkumar Hirani for two songs Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chaalo and Kar Har Maidan Fateh respectively.

Reminiscing about the recording days, Nikhita said:“I remember meeting Shreya for the first time during Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju where we both had our songs. I remember meeting her during the recording sessions and she was in the recording booth doing her takes and every take was so flawless. I remembered sitting there in awe and listening to her singing. She is one of the most flawless singers I have ever heard.”

She further added,”So it was really great to meet her again and I really look up to her as an artist and the way she has honed her craft.”

Nikhita had recently performed her successful tracks in AP Dhillon's Brownpoint tour that kickstarted in Mumbai and also has been travelling the globe for her live gigs.

The 33-year-old singer has sung as the face of Deepika Padukone in Raabta for the title track "Raabta". She sang " Ullu Ka Pattha" with Arijit Singh from the film Jagga Jasoos.

She lent her vocal prowess for many Hindi films including Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Kedarnath, Luka Chuppi, Sooryavanshi and Tiger 3. Nikhita has also sung Bengali and Tamil songs from movies like Leo, Varisu, Cockpit and Kishmish. Her chartbuster hits include songs "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe", "Poster Lagwa Do" and "Jugnu" with Badshah turned out to be a viral hit.