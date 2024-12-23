Judge Reinstates Ecuador’S Vice President, Disrupting Noboa’S Campaign Plans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's landscape just became more complex. A judge reinstated Vice President Verónica Abad on December 23, 2024, after ruling her five-month suspension unconstitutional.



This ruling interrupts President Daniel Noboa's plans to campaign for re-election, which begins next month. Abad's suspension stemmed from accusations of neglecting her duties as a peace envoy in Israel.



The of claimed she failed to relocate to Turkey on time amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Abad countered that the violated her rights and described the suspension as a political maneuver to undermine her influence.



Noboa and Abad, elected together in late 2023, have faced ongoing conflicts. Noboa distanced Abad by appointing her as ambassador to Israel shortly after taking office.



His decision aimed to limit her role in domestic politics, but it backfired, leading to legal battles and public disputes. With elections approaching on February 9, 2025, Noboa must decide whether to take an unpaid leave of absence for his campaign.







If he does, Abad would temporarily assume presidential duties-an outcome Noboa likely wants to avoid due to their strained relationship. The judge's ruling not only reinstates Abad but also requires the Ministry of Labor to apologize publicly and compensate her for lost wages.



This situation highlights the fragile nature of Ecuador 's political alliances and raises questions about governance as the country prepares for a crucial election.



In short, the power struggle between Noboa and Abad could significantly impact Ecuador's future stability and democratic integrity.

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109025244