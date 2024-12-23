Former Armenian Ombudswoman Unleashes Turkophobic Propaganda To Hamper Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Armenia's unstable Political structure and internal conflicts
always make it a source of fuel for foreign and domestic opposition
groups to ignite a conflict in the South Caucasus. Since the
disputes are mostly focused on territorial claims and ethnic
minorities, the topic is constantly interpreted in different forms
on the agenda, and even at the international level, unjust and
groundless accusations of different parties cause serious
agitation.
The coincidence of such a trend with the progress of peace
processes also increases the possibility that it could cast a
shadow on the security of the region.
Some revanchist forces in the Armenian community, which once
attacked leaders who partially promoted neighbourly principles, are
now trying to form an opposition front in Armenia and threaten
peace processes in the region.
Interestingly, such groups are mostly attracted by former
Armenian government representatives and leaders of organizations
and institutions. We can be more specific about those who once led
the Armenian community to the abyss with their strong
anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric and radical position. Former Armenian
ombudswoman Larisa Alaverdyan recently popped out in top stories
and news headlines with her unquestionable lies full of
distortions. She simultaneously called the Pashinyan government a
regime and harshly criticised the steps taken towards peace between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Having read the nonsense and fables that the former Armenian
ombudswoman utters in a revanchist spirit, one can once again
conclude that the lady continues to poison the Armenian society
with Turkophobic poison in the hope that she will be able to turn
history around. If such statements by Alaverdyan are calculated to
deceive the Armenian people and the world community with
disinformation under the guise of alleged historical truth,
calculated to show that there are no more witnesses to the bloody
events of late 1987-early 1988, then she is deeply mistaken. The
former human rights official brazenly lies when talking about the
number of the Azerbaijani population of Armenia and that they
allegedly voluntarily left their places of residence. Sticking to
her strong revanchist character, she blabbers about the city of
Shusha and spreads hatred and xenophobia in all directions, which
serve to prevent the conclusion of a peace agreement and
reconciliation of the two peoples.
To believe the nonsense of Larisa Alaverdyan simply requires
being a person of a different breed, that is, a person with a true
nationalist and revanchist spirit. It is obvious that her ideas are
distorted and not the product of rational thinking.
Her claims also pose a serious threat from the point of view of
the development of regional relations. The former head of the
ombudsman, who tries to portray Turkiye and Azerbaijan as
"occupiers" with her lies, does not hesitate to call even her head
of government a traitor. Those who try to influence the minds of
society with such lies serve no other purpose than to harm their
own people.
She interprets international law and the Almaty Declaration in a
distorted form, counting on the fact that at one time, being an
ombudswoman, she made the necessary connections among biased
Western NGOs, which have never been objective in relation to
Azerbaijan and Turkiye. After all, hatred for all Turks arose in
her back in those distant years, when, being a native of Baku, she
spread Dashnak propaganda among the Armenian population of
Azerbaijan, sowing the seeds of discord, which manifested
themselves with the beginning of the conflict in early 1988. It
would be worth reminding Ms Alaverdyan that the first victims of
the conflict were the Azerbaijani residents of Armenia, who were
brutally killed as a result of pogroms, as well as two young
residents of Aghdam, killed by separatists in early February
1988.
Now the question arises: who is responsible for the failure in
the normalisation of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the impasse
in peace talks to this day?
