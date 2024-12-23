Former Armenian Ombudswoman Unleashes Turkophobic Propaganda To Hamper Peace Process

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Armenia's unstable structure and internal conflicts always make it a source of for foreign and domestic opposition groups to ignite a conflict in the South Caucasus. Since the disputes are mostly focused on territorial claims and ethnic minorities, the topic is constantly interpreted in different forms on the agenda, and even at the international level, unjust and groundless accusations of different parties cause serious agitation.

The coincidence of such a trend with the progress of peace processes also increases the possibility that it could cast a shadow on the security of the region.

Some revanchist forces in the Armenian community, which once attacked leaders who partially promoted neighbourly principles, are now trying to form an opposition front in Armenia and threaten peace processes in the region.

Interestingly, such groups are mostly attracted by former Armenian government representatives and leaders of organizations and institutions. We can be more specific about those who once led the Armenian community to the abyss with their strong anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric and radical position. Former Armenian ombudswoman Larisa Alaverdyan recently popped out in top stories and news headlines with her unquestionable lies full of distortions. She simultaneously called the Pashinyan government a regime and harshly criticised the steps taken towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Having read the nonsense and fables that the former Armenian ombudswoman utters in a revanchist spirit, one can once again conclude that the lady continues to poison the Armenian society with Turkophobic poison in the hope that she will be able to turn history around. If such statements by Alaverdyan are calculated to deceive the Armenian people and the world community with disinformation under the guise of alleged historical truth, calculated to show that there are no more witnesses to the bloody events of late 1987-early 1988, then she is deeply mistaken. The former human rights official brazenly lies when talking about the number of the Azerbaijani population of Armenia and that they allegedly voluntarily left their places of residence. Sticking to her strong revanchist character, she blabbers about the city of Shusha and spreads hatred and xenophobia in all directions, which serve to prevent the conclusion of a peace agreement and reconciliation of the two peoples.

To believe the nonsense of Larisa Alaverdyan simply requires being a person of a different breed, that is, a person with a true nationalist and revanchist spirit. It is obvious that her ideas are distorted and not the product of rational thinking.

Her claims also pose a serious threat from the point of view of the development of regional relations. The former head of the ombudsman, who tries to portray Turkiye and Azerbaijan as "occupiers" with her lies, does not hesitate to call even her head of government a traitor. Those who try to influence the minds of society with such lies serve no other purpose than to harm their own people.

She interprets international law and the Almaty Declaration in a distorted form, counting on the fact that at one time, being an ombudswoman, she made the necessary connections among biased Western NGOs, which have never been objective in relation to Azerbaijan and Turkiye. After all, hatred for all Turks arose in her back in those distant years, when, being a native of Baku, she spread Dashnak propaganda among the Armenian population of Azerbaijan, sowing the seeds of discord, which manifested themselves with the beginning of the conflict in early 1988. It would be worth reminding Ms Alaverdyan that the first victims of the conflict were the Azerbaijani residents of Armenia, who were brutally killed as a result of pogroms, as well as two young residents of Aghdam, killed by separatists in early February 1988.

Now the question arises: who is responsible for the failure in the normalisation of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and the impasse in peace talks to this day?