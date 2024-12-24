Ministry of Labour updates unified complaints, disputes platform with employer services

(MENAFN) The Unified Complaints and Disputes Platform has undergone major modifications from the Ministry of Labour, expanding its offerings to include employer services.



This project contributes to the Ministry's ongoing efforts to modernize and improve its services, which will further improve the nation's working conditions.



Employers in the private sector can now file complaints against establishment workers, employers can file complaints against domestic workers, and both individuals and establishments can file complaints against Ministry of Labor-registered recruitment companies using the most recent updates.



Private sector companies can now use the portal to file grievances against employees.



Access is facilitated through the National Authentication System (NAS) using the employer's smart card or that of an authorized representative, with the option to log in as an establishment.



The website also allows employers to track and examine complaints they have filed, as well as monitor any complaints filed by employees against them.



