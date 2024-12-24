Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab Displays Ability To Test Cooking Oils

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Known as a third-party testing laboratory, Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab has a global of testing experts and analytical equipment including chromatography (HPLC, GC, GC/MS) and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS, GFA, FIAS). Having grown to be a reliable in the analytical industry, the lab recently announces to further expand its specialized testing range to cooking oil products, including animal-derived oils and different types of vegetable oils.



Food safety is of paramount importance. For manufacturers of cooking oils, an authoritative, scientific, fair and accurate testing report on their oil products can help their organization win better reputation for delivering quality and value. For individual clients, a testing report is helpful to reassure them about the safety of the oils.



Usually, a comprehensive cooking oil testing project should cover the following parameters:



Nutrient content testing, which covers: flavor quality, product quality grade, fatty acid methyl ester, determination of main components, iodine, trans fatty acids, fat, vitamin E, etc.



Mycotoxin testing, which covers: aflatoxin B1, zearalenone, etc.



Heavy metal testing, including lead, total arsenic, cadmium, etc.



Environmental pollutant testing, which covers: benzopyrene, dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), etc.



Pesticide residue testing, including herbicide, organophosphate insecticide, dimethoate, fenthion, aldicarb, parathion, phorate, phoxim, malathion, dithiphos, hexachlorocyclohexane, pyrethroid, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, fenvalerate, methamidophos, etc.



Food additive testing, which covers: antioxidants, processing aids for the food industry, etc.



Physical and chemical analysis, including moisture, impurities, acid value, peroxide value, trans fatty acid, free fatty acid, physical index, chloropropanol ester, volatile phenol, etc.



Microbiological testing, including total number of colonies, coliforms, molds, pathogens, etc.



Veterinary drug residue testing, such as tetracycline, etc.



Illegal additive testing, such as plasticizer, etc.



Transgenic testing, coveringgenetically modified screening, gene detection, strain identification, etc.



The whole testing is carried out as guided by USDA, FDA and ISO standards and specifications. Whether you are seeking to test animal-derived oils like butter, sheep oil, lard or vegetable oils like rapeseed oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, corn oil, olive oil, camellia oil, palm oil, canola oil, sunflower seed oil and soybean oil, just don't hesitate to contact Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab. Visit to learn more.



About Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab

Over the past few years, Alfa Chemistry Testing Lab spares no effort to improve its business range. Now a rich and comprehensive analytical testing portfolio is available, which nearly spans every industry and field. The laboratory staff are very familiar with all the important international standards and guidelines including ISO, GOST, TQSA, USDA, FDA, FOSFA, GAFTA, IFT, AOCS and SAL, and are constantly innovating their testing approaches, in a hope to bringing accurate results faster and with lower cost. With invaluable expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, the technical team can meet the specific needs of various customers by using advanced analytical equipment and technology.

Company :-Alfa Chemistry

User :- Tylor Keller

Email :...

Url :-