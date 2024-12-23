Electric Boat Stock Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAR) Sees Big Gains

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for electric and issues a trading alert for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq:VMAR ), a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-MotionTM Electric Marine Powertrain that offers a superior, zero-emission boating experience.

The stock has had big moves in today's trading session, with a high of $1.73, on volume of over 413,000 shares as of this report. The stock is currently trading at $1.5800, up 0.0900, gaining 6.0403%, down from the morning high .

The company's most recent news was December 8th when it announced a strategic partnership with Armada Pontoons, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality pontoon boats based in Quebec, Canada. This collaboration introduces a new electric pontoon boat designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly, regulation-compliant, and competitively priced boating solutions for North America's vast network of lakes.

EV Magazine , "Electric boats are transforming the marine industry with their blend of innovation and sustainability. Powered by battery-driven electric propulsion systems, these vessels offer a cleaner, quieter alternative to traditional fuel-powered boats, aligning perfectly with the global move toward greener technologies."

"The electric boat market has seen remarkable growth, valued at US$5bn in 2021 and expected to reach US$16.6bn by 2031. The development is driven by increasing environmental awareness, advancements in battery technology and strong government support for cleaner alternatives. Electric boats are setting new standards in marine technology and influencing the broader EV industry, with innovations in battery tech enhancing."

Breaking Electric Boating Stock News: Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Armada Partner to Produce an Innovative Electric Pontoon for North America's Regulated Lakes

- December 9, 2024

A rising tide lifts electric boat stocks

- December 3, 2024

