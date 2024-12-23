Ainewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Introduces Meshy 4 Integration To Enhance 3D Modeling For Game Developers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) announced the successful integration of Meshy 4 into its Gaxos Labs platform, a tool for game developers and publishers to optimize 3D modeling workflows. The Meshy 4 update introduces advanced generative geometry capabilities, allowing users to toggle between quad- and triangle-based meshes, limit counts, and produce higher-quality 3D assets efficiently. Key features include dynamic mesh topology for smoother animations, polycount limitation for real-time deployment, and improved geometry quality that minimizes revisions. CEO Vadim Mats highlighted the update's ability to streamline asset creation, empowering developers to produce professional-quality models faster.

To view the full press release, visit

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GXAI are available in the company's newsroom at



About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

(“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b0f5d4d9c4dfc2f0f1f9fed5c7c3e7d9c2d59ed3dfdd" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by

IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published:imer,