Posthumous Tribute: Governor Presents The State Tourism Award To Romárico Arroyo, Pioneer Of Tourism Development In QROO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A pioneer of Cancún, Eng. Arroyo Marroquín was a prominent businessman and public servant at the level.

- Daniel ArroyoCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During the 2nd Extraordinary Session of the Quintana Roo Advisory Council, held yesterday at the Krystal Cancún Hotel , the Governor of the State, Lic.Mara Lezama Espinosa, presented the State Tourism Award for the first time, in a posthumous tribute to the legacy of Eng. Romárico Arroyo Marroquín, visionary and key figure in the state's tourism development.A pioneer of Cancún, Eng. Arroyo Marroquín was a prominent businessman and public servant at the federal level, driving force behind modern tourism development in Mexico. His visionary leadership made it possible to transform the Mexican Caribbean into a world-class destination and consolidated the tourism industry as a backbone of the national economy.The award, received on behalf of his family by his children Daniel and Viviana, also highlighted the contributions of Eng. Arroyo from Fonatur in the design of the Integrated Planning Centers (CIPs) of Cancun, Ixtapa, Loreto and Los Cabos, as well as in the development of financing schemes that promoted the development of dozens of projects that consolidated tourism as an engine of progress in Mexico.It is worth noting that, during the same ceremony, the tourism entrepreneur Diego de la Peña was also recognized with this award, for his outstanding career in promoting tourism in the region.The session was attended by the Mayor of Cancun, Ana Paty Peralta; the State Secretary of Tourism, Bernardo Cueto Riestra; leaders of business organizations; municipal secretaries of tourism; deputies and officials from all over the state. Family and friends of the winners were also present, making the event a space of emotion and recognition.In her speech, the Governor highlighted:“Our dear Romárico spoke of tourism as a tool to transform lives, and that is how it should be. It is an honor to be able to make this recognition, the first of others to come, to extraordinary beings like them, who have dedicated their lives to seeing this and other tourist destinations in the state grow”.“Daniel Arroyo expressed his gratitude on behalf of the family:“This award honors my father's dedication, integrity and love for Mexico. His vision inspires us to continue building a prosperous future for our region. We deeply appreciate this recognition, which perpetuates his legacy in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean and beyond.”The Tourism Advisory Council, which brings together prominent players in the tourism industry, reaffirmed its commitment to continue strengthening the development of the sector and recognizing the contributions of key figures such as Romárico Arroyo and Diego de la Peña, who have set the course for tourism in Quintana Roo and Mexico.

Lucy Chale Haas

Sunset World Resorts & Vacations Experiences

+52 998 318 6405

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.