Global Orange Essential Oil Market Is Estimated To Reach $1.46 Billion By 2034, Growing At A Steady 5.4% CAGR

Orange Essential Oil Industry

Antibacterial Properties of Orange Essential Oil Leading to High Use in Air Care and Sanitization Products: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In its new research report, Fact reveals that the global Orange Essential Oil is estimated to be worth US$ 857.4 million in 2024 and progress further at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.Due to rising consumer desire for natural goods and increased awareness of their many advantages, orange essential oil is now in high demand globally. Orange oil has been a mainstay in natural cosmetics and aromatherapy products due to its skin-nourishing qualities and uplifting scent in the personal care industry. In line with clean label trends, the food and beverage sector regards it as a natural flavoring and preservation ingredient.Orange oil is a vital component of natural cleaning solutions, and eco-aware customers are boosting demand in the household goods industry. Recent worries about world health have pushed the trend toward using it in air care and sanitization products due to its antibacterial qualities.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsNew directions in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals are being opened by the continuous investigation into the possible health advantages of orange oil. This biodegradable, renewable resource is becoming increasingly popular as the industry prioritizes sustainability, which is driving up demand worldwide in a variety of applications.Key Takeaways from Orange Essential Oil Market Study:The global orange essential oil market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 1.46 billion by the end of 2034. The South Korea market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2034. East Asia is projected to hold a market share of 25.7% by 2034.The United States is projected to occupy a share of 73.5% in North America by 2034. The market is expected to reach US$ 220.7 million by the end of 2034. Based on nature, sales of conventional orange essential oil are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% and account for a market share of 67.9% by 2034.“Recognized health benefits of orange essential oils are leading to recommendations by the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. Shift towards natural and organic formulations is driving market growth,” says Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Orange Essential Oil Market:The Key Players in the Orange Essential Oil Industry include Symrise AG; Bontoux S.A.S.; Lionel Hitchen (Essential Oils) Ltd.; Young Living Essential Oils LC; Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.; doTERRA International; LLC; Mountain Rose Herbs Inc.; Citromax S.A.C.I.; Citrosuco Paulista SA; Ultra International B.V.; Plant Therapy Essential Oils; Aksuvital; Biolandes; Aromaaz International.Country-wise Insights:Because of its broad range of applications, which include anything from food and drink to cosmetics, the market is predicted to expand globally, with the US, China, South Korea, Canada, and Japan among the key economies. has a significant market share for orange essential oil held by China and the United States.Why Are Orange Essential Oil Producers in the US Making More Money?Because more people are aware of the benefits of using natural and organic products, more Americans are becoming worried about the environment. The use of nutraceuticals and health supplements made with natural and plant-derived ingredients is also anticipated to increase the demand for orange oil in the country.Manufacturers are focusing on sourcing components from sustainably generated sources in an effort to increase their potential sales as customer knowledge of plant-based and sustainable products grows. This is a significant market trend for orange essential oils. It is anticipated that the growing use of orange oil in a variety of products across numerous industrial verticals will open up new business opportunities for individuals operating in this field.Why Is China a Profitable Market for Manufacturers of Orange Essential Oil?Adopting hectic, sedentary lifestyles is bad for people's mental and physical health. As a way to restore their physical and emotional peace, people are turning to aromatherapy, which adopts a holistic approach to fitness and wellness.Demand for essential oils, such as peppermint, tea tree, and orange oils, is predicted to rise as aromatherapy gains popularity. It is believed that the thriving agricultural sector and reasonably priced manufacturing attract orange oil producers and suppliers.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Use of Supercritical CO2 Extraction Leading to Orange Essential Oils with Improved Medicinal Properties:Supercritical CO2 extraction is one of the advanced extraction methods producing oils that are more powerful, pure, and have improved medicinal qualities. This has created new opportunities for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical businesses, where studies on the possible anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of orange oil are being conducted.Orange essential oil is being used in skincare and makeup in a way that is being revolutionized by nanotechnology. The stability and absorption of the oil are being enhanced by nanoencapsulation processes, resulting in products that are more potent and durable.New techniques for microencapsulation in the food sector are making it possible to add orange oil to a greater variety of goods, improving their flavor and shelf life. Innovations in sustainable sourcing, such as using orange peels from juice manufacturing waste, are enhancing the oil's eco-credentials and attracting customers who care about the environment.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the orange essential oil market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, home care products, aromatherapy, other industrial uses), and distribution channel (business to business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-Commerce, other retail formats), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Essential Oil Industry: According to a recently released Fact analysis, the worldwide essential oil market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 24.94 billion by 2024. By the end of 2034, the essential oil market is expected to be worth US$ 59 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.Walnut Oil Market : The global walnut oil market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.04 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% to reach US$ 1.95 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: ...

