Biden inks government backing bill into law

(MENAFN) On Saturday, President Joe Biden approved a bill to fund the government, preventing a potential shutdown.



“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden stated in a release.



The new law will sustain federal operations until March 14 and provides USD100 billion for disaster relief, as well as USD10 billion in agricultural support.



Significantly, the bill does not include President-elect Donald Trump’s request for an extension of the debt ceiling.



“But it rejects the fast-tracked tax cut for billionaires that Republicans wanted, and it ensures the government can continue functioning fully,” Biden remarked.



“That’s positive news for the American people, particularly as families come together to celebrate this holiday season.”



The legislation passed with strong backing in both the House and the Senate, receiving 366 votes in the House and 85 in the Senate.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer assured, “There will be no government shutdown.”

