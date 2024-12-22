Scholz expresses frustration from EU country`s leader due to frozen Russian assets

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly expressed frustration with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a recent EU leaders' meeting in Brussels after Duda proposed using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine. The Times reported that Scholz became "irate" and criticized Duda for not understanding the potential impact on financial stability, especially as Poland continues to use the zloty instead of the euro.



The suggestion to confiscate Russian assets outright has been backed by the US, UK, and Ukraine, but major EU countries like Germany, France, and Italy have raised concerns about its potential to destabilize the eurozone. The EU and US have frozen approximately $300 billion in Russian assets as part of sanctions. While some EU leaders have called for these funds to be used for Ukraine’s reconstruction, the move has sparked debates over its legality and financial risks, with Moscow warning of retaliatory measures.

