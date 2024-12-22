EU prohibits Ukrainian musical artist for decade due to insult to Poland

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Kirill Bledny, frontman of the Poshlaya Molly, has been banned from entering the European Union for 10 years after making offensive comments about the Polish language. In a posted last year, Bledny used expletives to express his frustration with Polish, suggesting that people should speak Russian instead. His remarks sparked outrage in Poland, leading to his quick departure from the country and eventual relocation to Georgia.



When attempting to enter Lithuania later, Bledny was informed that he had been banned from the EU for three years. His appeal was unsuccessful, and the ban was extended to 10 years. Despite his apology and claim that the comments were intended as a joke, Bledny's actions touched a sensitive historical issue, as Poland was once part of the Russian Empire. The controversy also follows the band's decision to distance itself from Russia after the 2022 conflict escalation.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021262