Global markets see significant selling pressure amid Fed policy, trade concerns

(MENAFN) Global markets experienced significant selling pressure on Thursday, driven by concerns over the US Federal Reserve's cautious approach to rate cuts and President-elect Donald Trump's expected protectionist policies. These factors raised fears of prolonged inflationary challenges, leading to market uncertainty. Analysts predict that the Fed will likely implement only two rate cuts in 2025, with some speculating that the reduction could be limited to just one, depending on economic conditions.



Macroeconomic data from the US showed continued economic strength, fueling concerns about persistent inflation. The US economy grew by 3.1 percent in the third quarter, surpassing expectations. Additionally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, excluding food and energy, rose by 2.2 percent, higher than forecasted. First-time unemployment claims dropped to 220,000, below market predictions, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index fell by 16.4 percent, signaling ongoing contraction in the manufacturing sector.



On the housing front, second-hand home sales rose by 4.8 percent in November, surpassing expectations. Despite mixed economic signals, gold prices held steady at USD2,600 per ounce, while US 10-year Treasury bond futures remained just below the previous close at 4.56 percent. The US Dollar Index climbed to 108.5, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains, fueled by expectations that the Fed’s rate cuts will proceed at a slower pace.



Brent crude oil continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day, trading at USD72.10 per barrel on Friday amid concerns over weakening demand in China. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which had surged after the US presidential elections, briefly surpassed USD108,000 but fell to USD97,000 on Friday, continuing to decline in response to the Fed's rate decision.

