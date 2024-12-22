Ana De Armas In Talks To Star In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) The Cuban-American Ana de Armas is currently in talks for a secret part in the upcoming superhero movie 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster will bookend the multiverse saga when it hits theatres in 2026, and it's now rumoured the actress, who previously starred in James 'No Time To Die', is in negotiations for the movie, reports 'Female First UK'.

While insider Daniel Richtman suggested de Armas may join 'Doomsday', he did not confirm which role she was supposedly in negotiations for. This comes after 'TheWrap' reported Chris Evans, who played Captain America from 'Captain America: The First Avenger' in 2011 to 'Avengers: Endgame' eight years later, was also in contention to appear in 'Doomsday'.

However, the outlet did not confirm which character Evans would be portraying after the 43-year-old actor appeared as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

As per 'Female First UK', apart from Ana de Armas and Evans, it has been officially confirmed that Hayley Atwell and Anthony Mackie would be reprising their respective roles of Agent Peggy Carter and Sam Wilson, while Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are also slated to appear in the movie.

'Avengers Doomsday' will also see the return of 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed the character from the 2008 eponymous flick until 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', as the villainous Doctor Doom.

The 59-year-old actor, who was revealed to be playing the antagonist at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, detailed how Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige first pitched the role to him and his wife Susan Downey.

Speaking on 'The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter' podcast, Robert said,“Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back'. And Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?' And then we both realized, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy”.

He further mentioned,“(Kevin Feige is) a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, 'How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?' And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into (the0 character, and I was like, 'Wow.' And later on, he goes, 'Let's get Victor von Doom right. Let's get that right'”.

'Avengers: Doomsday' and its sequel 'Avengers: Secret Wars' will be helmed by the directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo, who had made both 'Endgame' and 'Infinity War', as well as 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and its follow-up 'Civil War'.