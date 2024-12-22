Ukraine Downs 52 Russian Drones, Another 44 Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 10:00 on Sunday, Ukraine's Defense Forces have shot down 52 enemy kamikaze UAVs, while 44 drones veered off course, failing to reach their targets.

That's according to the press service of the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

"As of 10:00, the shooting down of 52 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and drones of other types has been confirmed over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions," the report says.

As a result of e-warfare use, 44 enemy drones veered off their course, causing no damage on the ground, and another UAV flew out of Ukraine's airspace into Belarus.

As noted by the Air Force, overnight Sunday, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types, launched from Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Berdyansk. The launch of an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea toward Kherson region was also recorded.

The air raid was repelled by air defense units, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

According to the press service, in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions, private enterprises, apartment buildings and other property sustained damage. No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualty toll in Ukraine is estimated at 774,100, including 1,820 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

Photo: General Staff