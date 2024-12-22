Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince
12/22/2024 6:02:55 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
