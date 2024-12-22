Cyclone Chido Death Toll Rises To 94 In Mozambique: Authorities
Date
12/22/2024 6:02:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Maputo: Cyclone Chido killed at least 94 people in Mozambique in its deadly rampage through the Indian Ocean last week, the country's disaster management agency said Sunday, raising a previous death toll of 76.
The cyclone, which devastated the French island territory of Mayotte before hitting the African mainland, also destroyed 110,000 homes in Mozambique, officials said.
MENAFN22122024000063011010ID1109021082
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.