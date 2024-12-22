Cyclone Chido Death Toll Rises To 94 In Mozambique: Authorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Maputo: Cyclone Chido killed at least 94 people in Mozambique in its deadly rampage through the Indian Ocean last week, the country's disaster management agency said Sunday, raising a previous death toll of 76.

The cyclone, which devastated the French island territory of Mayotte before hitting the African mainland, also destroyed 110,000 homes in Mozambique, officials said.