Azerbaijani Judoka Earns Bronze Medal In Champions League
12/22/2024 5:09:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) contributed to his
team, the Georgian club "Zolotoy Gori," securing a bronze medal in
the Champions League, Azernews reports.
The competition took place in Montpellier, France, where
Kokauri's team achieved third place in the mixed team
competition.
The Gold medal was claimed by the French club PSG.
