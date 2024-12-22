عربي


Azerbaijani Judoka Earns Bronze Medal In Champions League


12/22/2024 5:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) contributed to his team, the Georgian club "Zolotoy Gori," securing a bronze medal in the Champions League, Azernews reports.

The competition took place in Montpellier, France, where Kokauri's team achieved third place in the mixed team competition.

The Gold medal was claimed by the French club PSG.

