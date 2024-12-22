Kuwait Amir Receives PM Sheikh Ahmad, Visiting Indian PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Sunday His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his accompanying delegation, currently paying an official visit to the country.

The Kuwaiti and Indian sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, peoples, means of boosting these ties in various spheres, expanding cooperation, key issues of common concern, latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior State officials attended the audience. (end)

tm









