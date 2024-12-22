Rahul Gandhi's Workout Pic Goes Viral Social Media Reacts, 'Should Get A Role In Pushpa 3'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A photo of parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi exercising at a gym has taken the internet by storm. The image shared on has garnered more than 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Several social users praised the Rae Barel MP for his fitness. Gandhi's physical remained in the news during his approximately 6,713-kilometre foot march, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ', from Manipur to Mumbai. Livemint couldn't independently confirm the authenticity of the politician's photo showing him exercising at the gym.

Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's phot shared in a Facebook post.

The social media post attracted numerous reactions; many praised Rahul Gandhi 's fitness at the age of 55.

“Black belt in marshal arts...good fitness raga 55yrs [sic],” commented a social media user on the post.

“Raga is back [sic]”

“Raga the superpower [sic]”

“Pushpa samjhe kya BJP walo, ye sher hai [sic]”

“Should get a role in Pushpa 3 [sic],” commented another user.

“Baki mujhe pata nahi, but he is extremely fit [sic]”

“Pushpa Jhukega nahi [sic]”

Another user criticised the politician and wrote,“Only body but no mind.”

Similarly, a Facebook user referred to Marvels Cinematic Unviverse's character and called him“Thanos of India [sic].”

Rahul Gandhi's workout

Rahul Gandhi is a black belt in martial arts, the Congress leader also enjoys diving. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, held in 2023, the politician managed to take time for his martial arts classes, revealed the Congress leader in an interview with Curlytales.





He also shared details about his diet and things he keep in mind to maintain his fitness. Rahul Gandhi said that he avoids consuming carbohydrates, but may prefer to eat roti against rice. His favourite non-veg dishes include chicken tikka, seekh kebab and a plain omelette.

In June 2024, Rahul Gandhi won Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dinesh Pratap Singh with a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes. The Congress leader had won a total of 6,87,649 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) contestant.