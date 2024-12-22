Egyptian, Turkish Presidents Address Middle East Conflicts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday to discuss regional issues, with a particular focus on the situations in Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Syria. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Developing-8 (D-8 ) Summit for Economic Cooperation being held in Cairo's New Administrative Capital.

According to an official statement by the Egyptian presidency, both leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors to serve the interests of both nations. Discussions explored potential avenues for enhancing relations, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, stated that the discussions also covered developments in the Middle East. Both presidents stressed the need for increased coordination and consultation between their countries to address regional crises and ensure peace and stability.

In this context, President Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the region's residents. President Erdoğan expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts, and agreed with President Sisi that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is vital for restoring peace and stability in the region.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, with President Sisi emphasising the importance of maintaining the country's unity, independence, and territorial integrity. He called for the launch of a Syrian-led political process involving all segments of society to achieve national reconciliation and ensure a successful transition.

The meeting also addressed the situations in Libya, Sudan , and Somalia. The two presidents emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of these countries to ensure peace and security for their people. Both sides condemned Israeli violations of Syrian territory and stressed the need for an immediate cessation of these actions.