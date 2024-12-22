American fighter plane shots down in friendly fire over Red Sea

(MENAFN) An American fighter plane was shot down over the Red Sea in an apparent "friendly fire" incident, according to the US military.



According to Central Command, both crew members of the US Navy F/A-18 Hornet ejected successfully, with only one suffering minor injuries.



The incident occurred after the United States conducted a series of air against a missile storage site and command facilities in Yemen's capital Sanaa run by Iran-backed Houthi insurgents.



Additionally, it struck an anti-ship cruise missile and several Houthi drones over the Red Sea, according to US Central Command.



A "friendly fire" event over the Red Sea was acknowledged by US Central Command in a statement.



"The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S Truman," the statement declared.



Whether the downed aircraft had been part of the Yemen operation is unclear.



