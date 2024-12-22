Hitler And Che Guevara In Frame Together-- Here's How Christmas In A Parallel Universe Would Look Like

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Christmas brings a sense of warmth during the cold December winter, inspiring moments of togetherness with loved ones. Recently, an Instagram artist shared AI-generated images, captioning them as“Christmas in a parallel universe.”

The artist has tried to touch people's emotional and humorous sides. The post showed a picture of leader Rahul Gandhi with his father, Rajiv Gandhi. Moreover, the artist has kept the comedian Charlie Chaplin and Adolf Hitler in a frame together.



In a post on Instagram, Jyo John Mullo wrote,“Christmas in my parallel universe. Celebrating with a dream team of my all-time favorites, creating memories across dimensions. 🌌🎅 From epic conversations to legendary moments, it's a holiday like no other! Who would you invite to your parallel Christmas?”





Adolf Hitler and Che Guevara

Adolf Hitler and Che Guevara were two highly influential figures in the 20th century, but their ideologies, actions, and legacies were radically different. Ernesto“Che” Guevara was an Argentine revolutionary, physician, and guerrilla leader who became a global symbol of rebellion.

Photo: Instagram

Farida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí

Salvador Dalí (1904-1989) was a Spanish surrealist painter renowned for his eccentric and imaginative paintings featuring distorted figures, and strange landscapes. His most famous piece remained, The Persistence of Memory.

Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) was a Mexican painter known for her deeply personal and symbolic self-portraits that explored themes of identity, pain, and Mexican culture. Kahlo's works often reflected her physical and emotional struggles, including a severe accident she suffered in her youth.