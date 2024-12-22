(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday described a drone attack in Tatarstan as a "terrorist act" carried out by Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, stated that the attack targeted Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. Drones reportedly struck residential buildings in three districts of the city, though no casualties were reported.



Zakharova accused Kiev of using the attack to express "impotent anger" over its military defeats, targeting the peaceful population of Russia. She also suggested that the strike on Kazan, which is a growing regional hub, was an act of revenge for the successful BRICS summit held in October. The summit, she argued, showcased the power and influence of the BRICS association and represented an attempt to intimidate the residents of one of Russia's dynamically developing regions.



In her statement, Zakharova expressed outrage over the "hypocritical silence" of the "collective West" in response to the attack. She pointed out the inconsistency in how the West reacts to extremism and terrorist acts globally but has remained silent in this instance, where Russia is the victim.



Zakharova called on the international community to issue a "tough assessment" of the actions by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's government, stressing that terrorism cannot be justified or ignored and must be universally condemned with zero tolerance.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109020782