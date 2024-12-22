Bihar Business Connect 2024 Kicks Off With A Magnificent Start

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 20, 2024: The much-anticipated two-day "Bihar Business Connect 2024 – Global Investors' Summit" was inaugurated today at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, by the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar. The grand event was graced by the presence of Shri Samrat Chaudhary, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar; Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar; Shri Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industries-cum-Tourism; Shri Santosh Kumar Suman, IT Minister; Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Energy Minister and Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, Labour Minister. The Bihar Business Connect 2024 is a landmark initiative of the Department of Industries aimed at promoting industrial development across the state, fostering growth and creating new opportunities.



A total of six sessions were conducted on the first day of the two-day event. The inaugural session was themed Investment Opportunities in Bihar. It began with the dignitaries present symbolically watering plants, reflecting the Bihar Government's commitment to environmental conservation. Shri Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director of the Industries Department, delivered the welcome address, extending warm greetings to the esteemed guests, investors and attendees from across the country. He said, “I invite each one of you to tap into our state's vibrant ecosystem and become a part of our shared growth narrative to make this vision a reality. The government of Bihar has crafted Bihar industrial investment policy, a sector-agnostic blueprint. We have also introduced specific policies to energize key sectors like textile and leather. There are specific policies also in the pipeline. Incentives under the policies are designed to attract and sustain investments. We also offer tailor-made incentive packages to help fulfill their vision.”



Smt. Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Industries Department, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the theme Investment Opportunities in Bihar during the inaugural session. She highlighted the immense industrial potential in Bihar and provided detailed insights into various incentives offered by the government to promote investment in the state. She mentioned in her presentation, “Our sector policies are very liberal, and we are aggressively working towards stakeholder consultations and sector-specific development. We are coming up with progressive policies like the Bihar Food Processing Policy, Pharmaceutical Policy, Manufacturing Promotion Policy, and Bio-Production Policy to further attract investments. We are creating an ecosystem where small and medium enterprises complement larger industries, promoting a collective journey toward industrialization. We are committed to promoting green, renewable industries and empowering women by making them an integral part of the labour force. We invite you to explore Bihar—our infrastructure is amazing, and we have a dedicated labour force ready to support industrial growth.”





Addressing the session, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary stated, “Over time, things gradually changed, and technology became the driving force behind the nation's progress. Since independence, Bihar once held the top position in the country. While others advanced with technology, Bihar lagged behind. Today, we are ready to reclaim our place. With a population of 14 crore and a wealth of skilled youth excelling in exams like the UPSC, our potential is immense. It’s time to harness this talent, uplift every section of our society, and drive Bihar forward.”

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha remarked, “Bihar has a rich history of industries. Over the past two decades, under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, we have strengthened the industrial environment here, resulting in increased interest from investors. We have maintained double-digit growth for the past fifteen years. There has been rapid progress across all sectors of industries in the state. For the first time, Bihar has emerged as a rapidly growing hub for mines on the national map. Additionally, we have developed a favourable policy for the growth of the film industry and created better locations for shooting. Moreover, in terms of infrastructure development, we have become an example in the country. In the coming times, Bihar is ready to write a new success story.”



Hon’ble Labour Minister Shri Santosh Kumar Singh added, “It feels like Bihar is truly leading the way. Progress is impossible without a skilled workforce, regardless of the number of industries established. In Bihar, with a population of 14 crore and 60% actively engaged in the workforce, we are at the forefront of skilling our youth. To meet industry-specific needs, Bihar has established 2,400 skill development centres across the state. This ensures that businesses won’t need to look elsewhere for talent. Our efforts are aimed at making Bihar self-sufficient in creating a skilled and dynamic workforce aligned with the demands of modern industries. Bihar’s legacy in industrial excellence is remarkable. In 1938, the Dalmia factory was inaugurated by Shri Subhash Chandra Bose, and in 1939, a pioneering paper mill was established. This heritage demonstrates our long-standing commitment to progress and innovation, ensuring that the state remains a hub for industrial development.”



During this session, Shri Nand Kishore, MD, Bihar State Tourism Corporation; Shri Satyajit Kumar Singh, Chairman, CII; Shri Suman Kumar, Executive Director, IOCL; Shri Rajneesh Kumar, Director, Pristine Group; Shri Chandan Kumar, MD, Setner; and Shri Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, MD & CEO, Auro Sundaram, were present.



The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Shekhar Anand. He expressed his gratitude to all the participants, speakers, and organizers.



Session 2.1: Fostering Synergies: Building a Vibrant IT/ITeS and ESDM Ecosystem in Bihar



The second session, titled Fostering Synergies: Building a Vibrant IT/ITeS and ESDM Ecosystem in Bihar, was centred around enhancing Bihar's IT landscape. Hon’ble IT Minister Shri Santosh Kumar Suman graced the session as the Chief Guest. The event commenced with a welcome address by the Special Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, who highlighted the state's potential in the IT sector and the government's dedicated efforts to drive its growth.

During the session, four significant MoUs were signed to strengthen collaboration between industries and the government. These agreements were established with AVPL, Super Seva, ZSoftPoint, and ExcelDots, aiming to foster innovation and development in the IT/ITeS and ESDM sectors in Bihar.



The Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Bihar IT Policy 2024. The presentation highlighted the incentives and key features of the policy, showcasing its potential to attract investments and support innovation. The session served as a platform to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and academia, fostering collaboration and innovation in Bihar's IT sector.



During the session, a panel discussion on the theme featured eminent representatives from the industry, who shared their insights. Participants included Mr. Som Satsangi, CEO of HP; Mr. Mayank C, Director of HP; Ms. Preet Sandhu, Founder of AVPL; Mr. Raghavendra Ganesh, CEO of Holoware; Mr. Sameer Jain, Managing Director of Primus Partners; and Mr. Siddharth Reddy, Global Market Head of CtrlS. They shed light on investment opportunities and avenues for collaboration in the state.



In his inspiring address, Hon’ble Information Technology Minister Shri Santosh Kumar Suman shared, “Bihar is rapidly emerging as an IT hub. This sector will play a significant role in the development of the state. The youth here are highly enthusiastic about this field; they are not only using technology but also showing interest in innovation. The government is dedicated to promoting industries in this sector.”



Session 2.2: Renewable Energy

The next session of the program focused on the theme of Renewable Energy. Hon’ble Energy Minister Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav graced the event as the chief guest. The session began with a welcome address by the Secretary of the Energy Department, who highlighted the potential for development in renewable energy within the state and reiterated the Bihar Government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Following this, the Secretary delivered a detailed presentation on Renewable Energy, discussing plans for the development of solar energy, wind energy, and other green energy sources in Bihar. The presentation also emphasized state policies and initiatives aimed at fostering growth in this sector.



Addressing the session, Hon’ble Energy Minister Shri Bijendra Prasad Yadav remarked, “Bihar is proud to lead the way in revolutionizing the energy sector with several transformative initiatives. We are the first state to introduce a Rs 9,500 crore subsidy Yojana aimed at empowering citizens and industries. Special provisions are being made to incentivize companies to adopt solar rooftop systems, while industrial clusters in Bettiah, Buxar and Gaya are under active development to boost industrial growth. Our upcoming renewable energy policy will set new benchmarks, and a single-window clearance system will ensure ease of doing business in the energy sector. Over the past decade, Bihar has witnessed an unprecedented 282% growth in energy availability, and we are committed to bridging the rural-urban divide in electricity access. These efforts reflect our dedication to building a sustainable, energy-secure Bihar for all.”



During the session, a panel discussion on the topic Fostering Synergy: Opportunities in Green Energy in Bihar was held, where distinguished industry representatives shared their thoughts. The panel included Shri Hitesh Bhai, CMD, Wari Solar; Shri Raj Kumar Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC; and Shri Ashish Kataria, Director, Ashoka Buildcon. These speakers discussed the opportunities and challenges of investing in the green energy sector in Bihar.

During the session, three important MOUs were signed to strengthen the partnership between industry and government. These MOUs were signed with NTPC Green Energy, NHPC, and Ashoka Buildcon.



At the end of the event, the Managing Director of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited delivered a vote of thanks. He expressed gratitude to all the participants and representatives who contributed to the success of the event.



Session 3: Opportunities for MSMEs and Startups in Bihar



The fourth session of the program was themed Opportunities for MSMEs and Startups in Bihar. Shri Nitish Mishra, Hon’ble Minister for Industry cum Tourism, graced the session as the chief guest, enhancing its significance. The objective of the program was to encourage micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in the state and prepare them to play a strong role in economic development. Shri Shekhar Anand, Director, Technical Development, Industry Department, delivered the welcome speech and introduced the theme of the session.



Two entrepreneurs from the MSME sector, Shri Amardeep Kumar, Managing Director, Morang Desh Agarbatti, and Shri Vishwanath Thakur, Managing Director, Shri Thakur Enterprises, shared their experiences of doing business in Bihar. They spoke about how the Industry Department supported them in fulfilling their dreams. From the startup sector, Shri Rajneesh Kumar, a representative of Biro Power, shared his experiences and highlighted the opportunities and challenges for startups in Bihar.



An inspirational film on Startup Bihar was launched during the session. Following this, Shri Nikhil D. Nippanikar, Director of the Handloom and Sericulture Department, gave a presentation on the Startup Bihar Scheme.



During the session, a panel discussion on the topic Strategies to Develop Startups and MSMEs as the Backbone of Bihar's Economy was held. The discussion featured Shri Azhar Iqbal, Co-founder and Chairman, Inshorts; Shri Anubha Prasad, Regional Head, SIDBI; Shri Vishwanath MS, Founder, July Ventures; Shri Dheeraj Kumar Sinha, Founder, Succeed Ventures; and Smt. Payal Ganguly, Managing Editor, YourStory. The discussion was moderated by Professor Rana Singh, Director, Chandragupt Management Institute. The key speakers in the program shared their thoughts on the need to empower MSMEs and startups.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Shekhar Anand. He expressed his gratitude to all the participants, speakers, and organizers.



Session 4.1: Prospect for Investing in Tourism in Bihar



The fifth session of the day was themed Prospect for Investing in Tourism in Bihar. The session began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest XXX and other distinguished guests. Shri Nand Kishore, Managing Director of BSTDC, delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the background and objectives of the program.



The session was addressed by Shri Daya Shankar Mishra, Director, National Adventure Foundation, Bihar; Captain Shri Swadesh Kumar, Founding Member, ATOAI; and Shri Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Fairfest Media.



Shri Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Bihar Government, mentioned the government's policies and plans to promote the development and investment in the tourism sector in the state. He explained how this sector can play a crucial role in generating employment and driving economic development.



The Hon’ble Chief Guest, Industry cum Tourism Minister, Shri Nitish Mishra, said, "Bihar is a land of history and culture that has always attracted people from across the country and abroad. In recent years, we have worked to make tourism here even more appealing. Examples like Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, and Marine Drive are places that continue to draw tourists. Most importantly, this has created numerous employment opportunities. In the coming years, we will work with even greater dedication to make tourism more attractive. The startup ecosystem in Bihar is also very encouraging. I am delighted to see the enthusiasm for startups among the people here. New startups are emerging in every sector, including tourism."

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Vinay Kumar Rai, Director of Tourism. He expressed gratitude to all the representatives, speakers, and attendees who contributed to the success of the event.



Session 4.2: Enhancing Labour Ecosystem in Bihar



The sixth and final session of the program was themed Enhancing Labour Ecosystem in Bihar. The program began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest, Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, Hon’ble Minister, Department of Labour Resources, Bihar Government, along with other distinguished guests. Shri Nand Kishore, Managing Director of BSTDC, delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the background and objectives of the program. Shri Deepak Anand, Secretary, Department of Labour Resources, and CEO of BSDM, in his keynote address, emphasized the importance of skill development for the economic and social progress of the state. He also highlighted various skill development schemes by the government and their impacts.



The BSDM team gave a comprehensive presentation on the activities and schemes being carried out under the Skill Development Mission. Representatives from the industry also shared their thoughts and discussed how skilled human resources can contribute to industrial progress.



The session concluded with an open discussion, where participants shared their thoughts and suggestions. Finally, the Additional CEO of BSDM delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the speakers, participants, and the organizing team. During today's program, the secretaries and senior officials of all relevant departments of the Bihar Government were also present.





