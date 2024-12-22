Sharjah Safari Hosts the Premiere of Disney's New Film “Mufasa” in an Open Air Experience

(MENAFN- Saharapr) As part of the new season of Sharjah Safari—the largest safari of its kind outside Africa and a leading eco-tourism destination in the region—the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), in collaboration with Walt Disney and VOX Cinemas, hosted an exclusive VIP premiere of the highly anticipated “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Public screenings of the film will be available from December 23 to 31, offering audiences 120 minutes of thrilling entertainment and adventure.

An Unparalleled Cinematic Experience Merging Entertainment and Nature

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, said: “This special event reflects Sharjah Safari’s vision to enhance visitors’ experiences by introducing innovative activities that cater to all age groups, creating an extraordinary combination of entertainment and nature. The premiere of the animated film ‘Mufasa’ offers a unique open-air cinema experience that is both unconventional and exciting.”

She added, “This initiative underscores Sharjah's commitment to supporting eco-tourism and cultural tourism. Sharjah Safari is not just a tourist attraction but a strategic project showcasing the Sharjah’s role as a global hub for preserving African wildlife. It achieves this by offering remarkable activities and experiences that connect visitors with nature and conservation efforts.”

A Strategic Partnership

Her Excellency further explained that this event is part of a unique collaboration between Sharjah Safari, Walt Disney, VOX Cinemas, and Italia Film (the exclusive distributor of Disney films in the Middle East). The partnership aligns with the shared vision of raising awareness about the global threat of animal extinction, including lions, and promoting the conservation of wildlife for future generations. The audience will get to witness the legendary story of Mufasa: The Lion King, following his epic journey alongside his companions as they seek their destiny through challenges, cooperation, and perseverance.

Accompanying Activities

Visitors will have the opportunity to choose a comprehensive experience combining a movie screening with a safari tour at Sharjah Safari. This option includes a guided exploration of African wildlife, observing lions in their natural habitats, or opting to enjoy the movie alone, depending on their preference. Tickets can be conveniently booked in advance through the VOX Cinemas app, which offers a seamless and user-friendly booking experience, allowing visitors to select preferred showtimes and seats.

Flexible Ticketing Options

Sharjah Safari is open to visitors from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, offering a variety of ticket packages including Gold, Silver, and Bronze tiers. Each ticket category provides tailored entertainment options, ensuring visitors have access to exclusive features and services that meet diverse needs and expectations.





