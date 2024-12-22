AIP Terms Refusal To Er Rashid To Attend Parliament 'Grave Violation' Of Democratic Principles
Date
12/22/2024 2:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Awami Itehad Party (AIP) Saturday condemned the denial of Baramulla MP sheikh Abdul Rashid's right to attend the Parliament session, terming it a“grave violation” of Democratic principles.
“The session, particularly significant due to its focus on constitutional debates, excluded a constitutionally elected representative from Jammu and Kashmir raising serious concerns about the government's approach toward democratic norms,” AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said in a statement.
Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is the MP from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is lodged in Tihar Jail on terror funding charges.
Nabi termed the denial a“blatant attack on democracy.”
“Denying MP Baramulla the right to represent his people during a debate on the Constitution is not only undemocratic, but also ironic. The Constitution guarantees representation and barring an elected representative undermines the values being discussed,” he said.
Nabi said preventing an MP from J-K,“a region already grappling with trust deficits,” from participating in the debates highlights the government's“disconnect between its democratic promises and ground realities.”
The AIP demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure all elected representatives can fulfil their constitutional duties.
|
