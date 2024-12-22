Global stocks end Friday lower amid turbulent week

(MENAFN) U.S. closed higher on Friday, supported by investor optimism following the release of data on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. The report renewed hopes that policymakers might adopt a more accommodative stance on monetary policy, which provided a boost to the markets. The upbeat sentiment helped offset some of the recent losses, even as concerns about broader economic trends persisted.



The Industrial Average rose by approximately 1.2 percent, or 498 points, to close at 42,840 points. While this late-week recovery reduced the index’s weekly loss to 2.25 percent, it still marked the third consecutive week of declines for the industrial index. Investors welcomed the Friday gains, but the broader market sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing volatility.



The S&P 500 followed a similar trajectory, climbing 1.1 percent, or 63 points, to finish the session at 5,930 points. Despite the daily gains, the benchmark index posted a weekly decline of 2 percent, extending its losing streak to a second week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1 percent, or 199 points, closing at 19,572 points. However, the tech-heavy index broke its four-week winning streak, recording a 1.8 percent drop over the course of the week.



In contrast, European markets ended the week on a weaker note, posting their worst weekly performance in three months. Investor sentiment was shaken by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on the European Union, adding to existing concerns about rising interest rates.



In Japan, the Nikkei index fell by 0.3 percent, or 111 points, to close at 38,701 points, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.45 percent to 2,701 points. Both indices recorded weekly losses of 1.95 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, reflecting a challenging week for global markets.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109020580