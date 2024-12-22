Amid Freezing Temp, RTO Kashmir Issues Advisory For Motorists, Riders
Date
12/22/2024 1:12:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar –
The Regional transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir Saturday issued a detailed advisory for motorists and bikers to ensure safe travel in view of ongoing extreme subzero and freezing temperature in Kashmir valley.
The advisory issued by the RTO Kashmir, Qazi Irfan, states that the guidelines issued highlight the precautionary measures to avoid accidents and ensure safety on icy and foggy roads.
The advisory suggested avoiding unnecessary travel, especially during early mornings and late nights when temperatures are at their lowest. It has asked to stay updated on weather conditions and traffic advisories before traveling.
It also advised to allow additional travel time to avoid rushing, stating that roads may be slippery.
For vehicle preparation, the advisory has highlighted the use winter or all-season tires for better grip and to ensure the coolant system has sufficient antifreeze to prevent freezing.
“Test vehicle batteries for performance in cold weather. Check that all lights and wipers are functional. Keep fuel tanks at least half full to prevent freezing,” states the advisory.
Sharing driving and riding tips, the advisory suggested motorists and riders to drive slowly and to maintain a safe distance to avoid skidding. It has also been suggested to avoid sudden movements while accelerating, braking, or steering.
“Use low-beam headlights during foggy conditions. Refrain from overtaking on icy or foggy roads,” states the advisory.
The advisory has advised bikers to wear thermal gear and anti-fog visors.
To meet emergencies, the advisory has advised motorists to carry an emergency kit, including first-aid supplies, a flashlight with extra batteries, a blanket, non-perishable snacks, water, and an ice scraper.
The advisory has also shared helpline numbers-7780917148, 9765079102 for those travelers seeking assistance .
|
