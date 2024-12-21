Demystifying Death Benefit Nomination

(MENAFN- The Post) I recently attended a trustee training session, and it sparked a thousand of opinions and emotions to fellow trustees and principal officers.

It is remarkable how people approach their pension funds with a blend of care and chaos - carefully watching contributions grow but leaving the aftermath of their departure to luck and a roomful of trustees.

With the Pension Fund Act (PFA) 2024 in place, requiring members to fill out and update death benefit nomination forms annually, one would think the process is foolproof.

Yet, we find ourselves navigating the maze of member reluctance and the emotional minefield that comes with deciding who gets what





The PFA 2024 makes an elegant appeal to order, asking pension fund members to take charge of their legacy by nominating beneficiaries.

But, instead of pens gliding over forms, there is hesitation, resistance, and in some cases, outright abstinence.

What should be a simple administrative act seems to invoke existential dread or, worse, familial politics.

One of the most notable trends is the discomfort married members feel at the mere suggestion of allocating 50% of their death benefit to a spouse.

For clarity, the PFA does not say they must - but logic and love might.

However, these conversations often spiral into arguments over“what ifs.”

What if the spouse uses the money“irresponsibly”?

What if leaving an equal share to children or a secret favourite nephew makes more sense?

These“what ifs” often lead to another troubling“what if”: what if no nomination is made at all?

Emotions run high.

Sometimes, the process of completing the form turns into a reflection of unresolved family tensions, where the form itself becomes a battlefield for hypothetical posthumous power plays





Trustees, meanwhile, are left to pick up the pieces, making discretionary decisions that almost always leave someone unhappy.

Let us address the elephant in the room.

The PFA does not dictate that anyone's spouse, child, or distant cousin must receive a cent





The law requires you to nominate beneficiaries but leaves the who and how much entirely up to you.

And yet, myths persist, leaving members to believe they are bound to make obligatory allocations.

This misunderstanding is not just inconvenient; it is entirely unnecessary.

The beauty of the PFA lies in its simplicity: nominate someone - anyone - so your trustees don't have to piece together yourwishes based on tea leaves, distant

relatives, or that one time you mentioned something in passing to a colleague





If leaving decisions to trustees sounds romantic - think noble strangers making wise decisions - let me assure you, it's not.

Trustees do their best with the tools they have, but without a completed nomination form, their decisions are guided by discretion rather than your explicit intentions.

And discretion, noble as it sounds, often breeds disputes.

Disgruntled beneficiaries are not just an unfortunate byproduct of silence; they are its loudest consequence





Without clear instructions, your death benefits might fund lawsuits instead of legacies.

Is that truly the financial wisdom you have cultivated over a lifetime of disciplined contributions?

Filling out the nomination form isn't just compliance; it is an act of empowerment





It's the financial equivalent of saying,“I trust myself to make the best decisions for my loved ones.”

It's an opportunity to assert control over your life's earnings and ensure they benefit those you deem most deserving.

Let us put it plainly: by completing this form, you eliminate guesswork, prevent disputes, and protect your loved ones from unnecessary turmoil.

You also spare trustees from playing Solomon with your assets - a responsibility they never asked for but inherit when you opt for avoidance.

For all the effort we pour into overthinking, let's consider the alternative - actually completing the form.

You've already made harder decisions, like choosing between investment portfolios or deciding on your retirement age.

Writing down a name or two, alongside their allocations, is, comparatively, a walk in the park.

Or are we simply procrastinating because planning for death feels uncomfortably final?

At the heart of it all, filling out the nomination form isn't about complying with a law or appeasing trustees.

It is about ensuring your legacy aligns with your wishes





It is about giving your loved ones clarity and peace of mind when they need it most.

So, grab that pen.

Fill in that form.

It might not be the most exciting thing you do today, but it could very well be the most meaningful.

Teboho Makoetlane