When Cold Strikes Hearts In Kashmir

As the mercury falls, heart become an unexpected and deadly companion of winter's frost.

Extremely cold weather appears to increase the risk of dying from heart failure by 37 percent, according to international research published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

But why does this happen? Kashmir Observer spoke with experts to understand the reasons behind this alarming trend.

According to doctors, when it's cold, blood vessels constrict (narrow), which makes the heart work harder to pump blood through the body. This can increase blood pressure and put extra strain on the heart, leading to a higher risk of heart attacks, especially in individuals with existing heart conditions.

“Cold weather increases the workload on the heart, leading to higher stress levels. For those who are already susceptible to heart attacks, this can lead to more significant issues,” said Dr Irfan, a cardiologist at GMC Srinagar

Dr. Irfan identified eight factors that can lead to heart attacks.

The first is uncontrolled blood sugar. When individuals cannot keep their sugar levels in check, it can increase the risk of a heart attack. He noted that in many cases, patients are unaware that their sugar levels have risen.

The second factor is uncontrolled blood pressure. If patients do not take their medication on time, they become more vulnerable to heart attacks. Many patients mistakenly believe that if diagnosed with essential hypertension, they can stop taking their medication, but they often need to continue lifelong treatment, which they sometimes neglect, leading to heart attacks.

Other reasons include excessive smoking and an unfavorable lipid profile, especially high cholesterol in the body.

Dr. Irfan emphasized that these four factors are the primary contributors to heart attacks. Furthermore, a lack of physical exercise, inadequate fiber intake from fruits and vegetables, family history of heart diseases, and mental stress are significant contributors. In Kashmir, mental stress appears to be a significant issue; as the mental stress level increases, so does the risk of heart attacks.

The medical experts maintain that 40-days of extreme cold in the Valley is crucial for such patients and people should take extra care of their patients.

Dr. Upendra Kaul, Kashmir's top cardiologist, told Kashmir Observer that reason for the increase in heart attacks and other ailments can be attributed to multiple factors including less physical activity during winters, excessive food.

“Because of this the weight goes high which raises the cholesterol level among the people. People have to realise that whether it's summer or winter, they shouldn't skip exercise. The people of Kashmir should make it a habit. They need to burn their calories every day,” Dr. Kaul added.

Cold temperatures can increase blood clotting, which can lead to blockages in the arteries, increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Experts also said that patients with respiratory illness are also prone to developing heart ailments during winter.

The doctors said that air quality in Kashmir has been deteriorating over the past few years due to the increasing number of vehicles, construction activities, brick kilns, cement production and other factors that emit pollutants, which have polluted the air.

“This could be contributing to a rise in the number of heart attack cases in the valley,” they said.“There is an urgent need to control air pollution to reduce the number of heart attack cases in the community and save precious human lives.”

Notably, the warning signs of a heart under stress are often ignored, leaving many vulnerable to the cruel effects of the cold. With the chill deepening the question remains: how do we protect ourselves when winter's icy grip tightens around us?

