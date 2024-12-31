Taliban prohibits windows that exposes females

(MENAFN) The Afghan Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has issued a decree that bans windows in residential buildings from facing areas used by women, as part of their broader campaign to enforce Sharia law in Afghanistan. The ruling, shared by spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on X (formerly Twitter), specifies that new buildings must be constructed without windows that allow views into courtyards, kitchens, or other spaces where women typically work. The decree also requires existing windows with such views to be blocked. The Taliban claims that observing women in these spaces could lead to inappropriate behavior.



The decree will be enforced through monitoring by municipal authorities to ensure compliance. Since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has imposed several Sharia law-based restrictions, including bans on girls' education beyond sixth grade, limiting women's employment, and enforcing strict dress codes. Despite these measures, the Taliban government is still unrecognized by the UN, although it maintains relations with countries like Russia.

