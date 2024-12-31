White House conducts 21 day promise to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In his final weeks in office, President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately $2.5 billion. The aid includes $1.25 billion in military supplies taken from U.S. stockpiles, which will be transferred to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). The remaining $1.22 billion will be allocated through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), involving contracts with U.S. defense contractors to produce new equipment for Ukraine.



The package is expected to include munitions for various air defense systems, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and HAWK missiles, along with Stinger missiles, and artillery rounds. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Defense is sending hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, rockets, and armored vehicles to support Ukraine as winter approaches.



Since 2022, U.S. Congress has approved $175 billion in aid to Ukraine, with the majority directed toward defense needs. It remains unclear if this level of support will continue under President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed intentions to end the war swiftly and may favor loans over grants for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has consistently warned that Western support will not affect the outcome of the conflict.

