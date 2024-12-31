Will File Defamation Case Against Atishi, Sanjay Singh: Sandeep Dikshit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) leader Sandeep Dikshit announced on Tuesday that he will file defamation cases against Delhi Chief Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh following their accusations of him receiving support from the BJP.

Atishi and Singh, during a press on Thursday, alleged that BJP was funding Congress candidates in Delhi.

"Sandeep Dikshit and the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Farhad Suri, are receiving BJP support. It's now evident that Congress has a nexus with BJP in Delhi elections," Atishi claimed.

Responding to the allegations, Dikshit told IANS, "AAP accused me of being in cahoots with the BJP and receiving hundreds of crores in cash. If any claims imply criminal activity, then evidence must be presented. Without proof, I will proceed with both civil and criminal defamation cases. Criminal defamation entails punishment, while civil defamation demands compensation."

Dikshit also dismissed allegations of having business interests in Delhi, which he said is being ruled by both the BJP and AAP.

"One AAP spokesperson claimed I have business interests in Delhi. Where are these interests? The city is dominated by AAP and BJP. I have been free from legal issues for over a decade while those making accusations face cases and jail time. Time has proven who is honest," he added.

Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is contesting from the New Delhi Assembly constituency against former CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, had also demanded Congress take disciplinary action against its leader Ajay Maken within 24 hours for alleged anti-AAP statements. Failing this, AAP threatened to push for Congress' removal from the alliance.

Sanjay Singh accused Congress of undermining the bloc's unity, stating, "In the Lok Sabha elections, AAP campaigned for Congress as part of the INDIA bloc's strategy. Yet Congress appears to be working against the alliance's spirit. It seems their candidates and funding are coming directly from the BJP."