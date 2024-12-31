Viral Video: How Air Traffic Controller Saved Basketball Team's Jet From Near Collision, 'Stop, Stop, Stop'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) saw their air traffic cintroller avoid a near-collision recently. A private jet, Key Lime Air Flight 563, nearly collided with a departing Delta airlines flight. The close call occurred on December 27, around 4:30 PM, as the chartered aircraft was transporting the Gonzaga University men's basketball team from Spokane, Washington, to Los Angeles for an upcoming game against UCLA.
As the Key Lime Air jet approached the runway, air traffic control (ATC) urgently instructed the pilots to "hold short" of crossing the runway where a Delta flight was taking off. The dramatic moment was captured on a live stream, showcasing the ATC controller's urgent commands of“Stop, stop, stop!” to avert a potential disaster. Also Read
SEE THE VIDEO HERE
The footage quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the tense nature of the situation and the critical role of air traffic controllers in ensuring safety at one of the world's busiest airports.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Key Lime Air jet did not cross the runway edge line during this incident. According to their statement, when the Embraer E135 jet advanced past the hold bars, controllers intervened just in time. The FAA has since launched an investigation into the occurrence to assess any procedural failures and ensure that such a near-miss does not happen again in the future. Also Read
Plane spotter Kevin Ray , who recorded the event and shared it on his YouTube channel, expressed his astonishment at hearing an ATC controller issue such emphatic commands. He remarked,“In the years I've been doing this, I've never heard an ATC controller tell a plane to 'Stop, stop, stop'”78. This incident comes amidst heightened scrutiny of aviation safety practices following several recent aviation tragedies worldwide. Also Read
Gonzaga University has acknowledged the incident and stated that they are awaiting further information from relevant authorities. They expressed gratitude that all individuals involved remained safe during this alarming event.
