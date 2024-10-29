Trump Assumes The Role Of The US President Before The Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) dominated the landscape and headlines last week, overshadowing significant events such as the escalating situation in the Middle East and the BRICS summit. Despite these pressing issues capturing public attention, Trump managed to draw focus with his controversial remarks during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He informed a crowd of supporters that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, who revealed that he had disregarded President Joe Biden's warning to keep the Israeli military out of Rafah in southern Gaza. This decision reportedly led to the neutralization of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an exchange of fire in the area. Trump further mentioned that Netanyahu sought his advice on how to respond to the Iranian missile attack, to which he advised,“Do what you need to do.”

Donald Trump also stated that“Israel has strengthened its position regarding the Middle East conflict because its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is ignoring the directives of U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration.” During the rally for his supporters in Pennsylvania, Trump remarked,“Biden tells Netanyahu not to do this or that, and Bibi simply disregards his instructions and does not listen to him. You know what? Israel has now enhanced its position even more compared to three months ago as a result.” He continued,“Bibi called me today and said this is incredible. He hasn't listened to Biden, because if he had, he wouldn't have achieved such a favorable situation in the Middle East.”





Also, last week, during another rally in Georgia, former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the White House, boasted about his nearly daily phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that they share a“very good relationship.” At the Georgia campaign event, Trump stated,“Bibi (Netanyahu's nickname) called me yesterday, and he had called me the day before.” He further remarked,“We have an extremely strong relationship.” Trump also noted that the Israeli Prime Minister is interested in hearing his perspective on current issues.

In contrast, the last public phone call between Joe Biden and Netanyahu took place on October 17, during which the U.S. President congratulated the Israeli Prime Minister on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Rafah, southern Gaza, due to Israeli military fire. Furthermore, during his visit to the U.S. Congress at the end of July, Netanyahu extended a very warm greeting to Trump ( not Biden!), expressing gratitude for“everything he has done for Israel.”

In addition, the legendary journalist Bob Woodward confirms in his recently released book“The War,” which has achieved high sales in the American market, that Trump, during the three and a half years since leaving the White House, has had seven private phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On at least one occasion, Trump requested that his assistant, who arranged the call, leave the room as soon as Putin was on the line. Consequently, Woodward is unaware of the content of Trump's discussions.

In a recent exclusive interview with Al Arabiya News, former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump asserted that peace will return to the Middle East if he is elected again. He stated,“If I were president, this would not have happened.” Additionally, Trump criticized President Joe Biden's foreign policy, claiming it is disastrous. He remarked that under his leadership, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, nor would the Hamas attack on Israel or the conflict in Lebanon have occurred.

Thus, Trump is in continuous communication with Netanyahu and Putin, emphasizing that he is closely monitoring events and that Netanyahu seeks his counsel. This occurs despite the Logan Act of 1799, which prohibits private citizens from engaging in unauthorized correspondence or meetings with foreign governments, particularly regarding disputes with the United States. The law, which imposes penalties of up to three years in prison and fines for violations, was designed to protect the president's role as the sole representative of the United States in foreign affairs, as outlined in Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, Trump intervenes in U.S. foreign policy with considerable ease.

This certainly raises two important questions: First, have the opinion polls confirmed Trump's advantage, and that the upcoming election on November 5 is merely a formality to complete the process legally? So far, the published opinion polls indicate a significant closeness between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Are there any undisclosed opinion polls?

Question two: What are the potential strategies that Trump might employ to rein in Netanyahu in the Middle East? It is understood that if Trump returns to power, he could potentially halt the Russia-Ukraine war by cutting off aid to Ukraine. Trump indicated this to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a strong supporter of Russia within NATO. He stated that his plan to end the war involves ceasing all military assistance to Ukraine, as noted in Bob Woodward's book“War.” Furthermore, he affirmed during the same meeting, according to the book, that if he wins, he will begin taking steps to conclude the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East immediately after the elections, even before his inauguration. What is Trump's strategy for managing Netanyahu, driven by a desire to evade accountability and maintain power while pursuing Israel's broader ambitions in the region? Does Trump truly possess a means to tame this formidable figure, or is this merely a political manoeuvre?

Trump has been and will continue to be the most controversial president in the history of the United States. It is not an exaggeration to say that he is the only president capable of undermining laws and democracy in the country. Undoubtedly, if Trump wins, we will witness significant changes regarding ongoing global conflicts; however, these changes will certainly come with uncertain consequences. Furthermore, once Trump is elected, the United States will enter a new era, the implications and drawbacks of which for democratic life are unpredictable.





Dr Marwa El-Shinawy – Academic and writer