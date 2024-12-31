S-Korea contemplates inspecting Boeing fleet due to plane crash catastrophe

(MENAFN) South Korea’s of Land, Infrastructure, and will carry out a special inspection of all 737-800 aircraft used by domestic following a deadly incident involving a Jeju Air flight. On Sunday, a Boeing 737-800 with 181 people on board crash-landed at Muan International Airport, southwest of Seoul, after experiencing a malfunction with its landing gear. The plane skidded off the runway, hit a wall, and exploded, leading to the deaths of 179 individuals. Two crew members survived but were injured.



The inspection will focus on the Boeing 737-800, a model frequently used by low-cost carriers in South Korea. Jeju Air operates 39 of these planes, and other airlines like T’way Air and Korean Air also use them. On Monday, a separate Jeju Air 737-800 had to return to the airport shortly after takeoff due to a similar landing gear issue.



South Korea’s acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for an urgent safety review of the entire airline system to prevent further accidents. He emphasized the need for transparency in the investigation and swift support for the victims’ families. Initial reports suggested a bird strike might have caused the malfunction, but aviation experts have questioned this theory.

